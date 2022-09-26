S&P 500 Falls 1.03% to 3655.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 38.19 points or 1.03% today to 3655.04

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 244.85 points or 6.28% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 23.80% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.49% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.11% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

--Off 23.80% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Down 17.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.80% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 1111.14 points or 23.31%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1630ET