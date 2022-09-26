Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-26 pm EDT
3655.04 PTS   -1.03%
After hours
 0.00%
3655.04 PTS
04:31pS&P 500 Falls 1.03% to 3655.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:04pTexas Manufacturing Activity Falls Deeper Into Negative Territory, Dallas Fed Says
MT
03:40pChicago-Area Business Activity Decreases More Than Expected in August
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 1.03% to 3655.04 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is down 38.19 points or 1.03% today to 3655.04


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 244.85 points or 6.28% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 23.80% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.49% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.11% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

--Off 23.80% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Down 17.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.80% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 1111.14 points or 23.31%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1630ET

All news about S&P 500
04:31pS&P 500 Falls 1.03% to 3655.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:04pTexas Manufacturing Activity Falls Deeper Into Negative Territory, Dallas Fed Says
MT
03:40pChicago-Area Business Activity Decreases More Than Expected in August
MT
03:15pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Advances Above $19,000
MT
01:30pEquities Decline Amid Growth Concerns; British Pound Touches Record Low
MT
10:22aGlobal Growth Outlook to Slow in 2023 Weighed Down by Monetary Tightening to Tackle Inf..
MT
09:24aWall Street Set to Open Lower Amid Recession Worries, Currency Volatility
MT
08:23aUS Futures Lower Amid Recession Worries, Currency Volatility
MT
08:00aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
07:50aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings S&P 500
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 66.8 Delayed Quote.11.99%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 39.66 Delayed Quote.11.81%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 480.3 Delayed Quote.2.98%
GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC. 181.58 Delayed Quote.2.84%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 203.52 Delayed Quote.1.59%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 23.31 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
AES CORPORATION (THE) 22.96 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 20.45 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 14.27 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 12.22 End-of-day quote.-7.49%
Heatmap :