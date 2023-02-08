Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-02-08 pm EST
4117.86 PTS   -1.11%
After hours
 0.00%
4117.86 PTS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 1.11% to 4117.86 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 04:33pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is down 46.14 points or 1.11% today to 4117.86


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.15% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan 3, 2022

--Up 22.22% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.91% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 15.12% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.48% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 8.13% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 278.36 points or 7.25%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1632ET

04:33pS&P 500 Falls 1.11% to 4117.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07S&P 500 Rises 1.29% to 4164.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06S&P 500 Falls 0.61% to 4111.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03S&P 500 Rises 1.62% This Week to 4136.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02Stocks to Watch: Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Magenta Therapeutics, Clorox
DJ
02/02S&P 500 Rises 1.47% to 4179.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01Stocks to Watch: Meta, Tenax, Align Technology, ProSomnus
DJ
02/01S&P 500 Rises 1.05% to 4119.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01Weekly Mortgage Applications Decline Despite Lower Rates
MT
01/31Stocks to Watch: Snap, AMD, Super Micro Computer, Electronic Arts
DJ
Rankings
FORTINET, INC. 60.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.44%
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING, INC. 81.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.91%
CME GROUP INC. 187.43 Delayed Quote.5.42%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 108.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.98%
FOX CORPORATION 33.21 Delayed Quote.4.43%
ALPHABET INC. 100.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.42%
ALPHABET INC. 99.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.58%
ILLUMINA, INC. 198.5 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. 164.54 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.95 Delayed Quote.-20.84%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares