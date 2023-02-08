S&P 500 Falls 1.11% to 4117.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 46.14 points or 1.11% today to 4117.86

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.15% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan 3, 2022

--Up 22.22% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.91% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 15.12% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.48% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 8.13% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 278.36 points or 7.25%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

