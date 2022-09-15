S&P 500 Falls 1.13% to 3901.35 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 44.66 points or 1.13% today to 3901.35

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.66% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.80% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.29% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up 6.40% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 12.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.36%

--Year-to-date it is down 864.83 points or 18.15%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

