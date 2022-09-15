Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-15 pm EDT
3901.35 PTS   -1.13%
After hours
 0.00%
3901.35 PTS
04:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 1.13% to 3901.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pUS Stocks Sink Thursday as Crude Oil Prices Drop, Treasury Yields Rise
MT
04:05pStrong Sales at Motor Vehicle Dealerships in August 'a Bit' Surprising Following Decline Posted Earlier, Desjardins Says
MT
S&P 500 Falls 1.13% to 3901.35 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 44.66 points or 1.13% today to 3901.35


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.66% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.80% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.29% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Off 18.66% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.40% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 12.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.66% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.40% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.36%

--Year-to-date it is down 864.83 points or 18.15%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1628ET

