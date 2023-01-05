Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2023-01-05 pm EST
3808.10 PTS   -1.16%
After hours
 0.00%
3808.10 PTS
04:34pS&P 500 Falls 1.16% to 3808.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:35pJobless Claims Unexpectedly Decline to Hit Lowest Level Since September
MT
01/04S&P 500 Rises 0.75% to 3852.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 1.16% to 3808.10 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is down 44.87 points or 1.16% today to 3808.10


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.61% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.03% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 1.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 19.43% from its 52-week high of 4726.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 18.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.16% from its 2023 closing high of 3852.97 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 31.40 points or 0.82%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1633ET

All news about S&P 500
04:34pS&P 500 Falls 1.16% to 3808.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:35pJobless Claims Unexpectedly Decline to Hit Lowest Level Since September
MT
01/04S&P 500 Rises 0.75% to 3852.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04Fed Officials Expect Rates to Remain Elevated for 'Some Time,' Meeting Minutes Show
MT
01/04Mortgage Applications Tumble to Lowest Point Since 1996 as Rates Climb
MT
01/03S&P 500 Falls 0.40% to 3824.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P 500 Falls 19.44% This Year to 3839.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022US Oil Rig Count Falls by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
2022S&P 500 Rises 1.75% to 3849.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected as Evidence Suggests Labor Market Remains Tight
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Rankings
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. 96.03 Delayed Quote.9.77%
WESTERN DIGITAL 35.23 Delayed Quote.6.60%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 126.59 Delayed Quote.5.83%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 115.73 Delayed Quote.4.66%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 29.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.63%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 42.47 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. 313.48 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY 227.75 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
SERVICENOW INC. 366.32 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 208.68 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
Heatmap : ETF components HSBC