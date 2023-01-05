S&P 500 Falls 1.16% to 3808.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 44.87 points or 1.16% today to 3808.10

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.61% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.03% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 1.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 19.43% from its 52-week high of 4726.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 18.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.16% from its 2023 closing high of 3852.97 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 31.40 points or 0.82%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

