S&P 500 Falls 1.21% This Week to 4228.48 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 51.67 points or 1.21% this week to 4228.48

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is down 55.26 points or 1.29%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.84% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 25.51% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 9.78% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 11.84% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.32% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 4.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.84% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 537.70 points or 11.28%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1629ET