Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-19 pm EDT
4228.48 PTS   -1.29%
After hours
 0.00%
4228.48 PTS
04:43pS&P 500 Posts 1.2% Weekly Loss Amid Mixed Retail Earnings, Fed Rate Concerns; Communication Services Lead Drop
MT
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 1.21% This Week to 4228.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pUS Oil Rig Count Flat This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 1.21% This Week to 4228.48 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is down 51.67 points or 1.21% this week to 4228.48


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is down 55.26 points or 1.29%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.84% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 25.51% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 9.78% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 11.84% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.32% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 4.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.84% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 537.70 points or 11.28%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1629ET

All news about S&P 500
04:43pS&P 500 Posts 1.2% Weekly Loss Amid Mixed Retail Earnings, Fed Rate Concerns; Communica..
MT
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 1.21% This Week to 4228.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pUS Oil Rig Count Flat This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04:26pUS Stocks End Friday Lower as Rate Hike Concerns Resurface Following St. Louis Fed Chie..
MT
09:24aWall Street Set for Downbeat Session, Fed Comments in Focus
MT
08:40aUS Futures Lower, Fed Speaker Eyed
MT
08:05aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08:01aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:38aStocks Signal Declines as US Equity Futures Retreat; Asia, Europe Mixed to Lower
MT
07:05aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Off, Asia Muted
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 71.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.80%
DAVITA INC. 93.21 Delayed Quote.3.98%
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. 125 Delayed Quote.3.31%
PFIZER, INC. 49.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.61%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 13.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.46%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 300.33 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 8.31 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION 9.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.69%
SIGNATURE BANK 189.96 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
ETSY, INC. 107.01 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
Heatmap :