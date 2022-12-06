Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-06 pm EST
3941.26 PTS   -1.44%
After hours
 0.00%
3941.26 PTS
04:33pS&P 500 Falls 1.44% to 3941.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:27pGlobal Airlines Forecast to Return to Profitability in 2023, IATA Says
MT
12:43pOctober US Trade Deficit Grew Less Than Expected as Exports Declined But Imports Eased
MT
S&P 500 Falls 1.44% to 3941.26 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 04:33pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is down 57.58 points or 1.44% today to 3941.26


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 138.85 points or 3.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 17.83% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.98% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.32% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 17.83% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.18% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 15.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.83% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.18% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 824.92 points or 17.31%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1632ET

Rankings
TEXTRON INC. 73.57 Delayed Quote.5.25%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.4 Delayed Quote.3.85%
EXELON CORPORATION 42.87 Delayed Quote.2.68%
ESTEE LAUDER 237.05 Delayed Quote.2.41%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 46.065 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.30%
SIGNATURE BANK 118.86 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 114.12 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 18.15 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 309.73 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NRG ENERGY, INC 34.68 Delayed Quote.-15.08%