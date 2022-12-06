S&P 500 Falls 1.44% to 3941.26 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 57.58 points or 1.44% today to 3941.26

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 138.85 points or 3.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 17.83% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.98% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.32% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 17.83% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.18% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 15.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.83% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.18% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 824.92 points or 17.31%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

