S&P 500 Falls 1.45% to 3822.39 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 56.05 points or 1.45% today to 3822.39

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.31% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.45% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.76% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.31% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.86% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 19.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.86% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 943.79 points or 19.80%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

