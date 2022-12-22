S&P 500 Falls 1.45% to 3822.39 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 56.05 points or 1.45% today to 3822.39
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Down five of the past seven trading days
--Off 20.31% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 13.45% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 0.76% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 20.31% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 6.86% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 19.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.31% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 6.86% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 6.32%
--Year-to-date it is down 943.79 points or 19.80%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
