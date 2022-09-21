S&P 500 Falls 1.71% to 3789.93 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 66.00 points or 1.71% today to 3789.93

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 109.96 points or 2.82% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 20.99% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.49% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 1.61% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 20.99% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 3.36% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 13.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.99% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 3.36% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 976.25 points or 20.48%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1630ET