S&P 500 Falls 2.08% This Week to 3852.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 82.02 points or 2.08% this week to 3852.36

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 219.34 points or 5.39% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Today it is down 43.39 points or 1.11%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 167.29 points or 4.16% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 19.68% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 14.34% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 0.01% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 19.68% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.70% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 16.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.68% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.70% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 913.82 points or 19.17%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-16-22 1630ET