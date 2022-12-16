Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-16 pm EST
3852.36 PTS   -1.11%
After hours
 0.00%
3852.36 PTS
12/15Stocks to Watch: Adobe, Agrify, Guardant Health, Exact Sciences
DJ
12/15Manufacturing Activity in New York, Mid-Atlantic Region Declines in December
MT
12/15S&P 500 Falls 2.49% to 3895.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P 500 Falls 2.08% This Week to 3852.36 -- Data Talk

12/16/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is down 82.02 points or 2.08% this week to 3852.36


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 219.34 points or 5.39% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Today it is down 43.39 points or 1.11%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 167.29 points or 4.16% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 19.68% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 14.34% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 0.01% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 19.68% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.70% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 16.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.68% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.70% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 913.82 points or 19.17%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1630ET

All news about S&P 500
More news
Rankings
META PLATFORMS, INC. 119.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.23%
ADOBE INC. 338.54 Delayed Quote.2.99%
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. 116 Delayed Quote.2.65%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. 135.77 Delayed Quote.2.44%
GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC. 94.68 Delayed Quote.1.94%
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED 51.61 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 29.17 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
CARMAX, INC. 61.44 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 12.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.41%
MODERNA, INC. 193 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.88%
