S&P 500 Falls 2.08% This Week to 3852.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 82.02 points or 2.08% this week to 3852.36
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 219.34 points or 5.39% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022
--Today it is down 43.39 points or 1.11%
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 167.29 points or 4.16% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
--Off 19.68% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 14.34% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 0.01% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
--Off 19.68% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 7.70% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 16.63% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.68% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 7.70% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.58%
--Year-to-date it is down 913.82 points or 19.17%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
12-16-22 1630ET