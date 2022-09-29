Advanced search
S&P 500

Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-29 pm EDT
3640.47 PTS   -2.11%
US Stocks Slump Thursday, Yields Soar as Fed Officials Reiterate Resolve to Lower Inflation
MT
S&P 500 Falls 2.11% to 3640.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
Mortgage Delinquencies in July Increase From Earlier This Year as Inflationary Pressure Weighs, CoreLogic Says
MT
S&P 500 Falls 2.11% to 3640.47 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 78.57 points or 2.11% today to 3640.47


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 24.10% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.05% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.49% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Off 24.10% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Down 15.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.10% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 1125.71 points or 23.62%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1630ET

