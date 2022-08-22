S&P 500 Falls 2.14% to 4137.99 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 90.49 points or 2.14% today to 4137.99

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 145.75 points or 3.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.73% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.82% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.43% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 13.73% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.85% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 7.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.73% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.85% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 628.19 points or 13.18%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

