S&P 500

Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-22 pm EDT
4137.99 PTS   -2.14%
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 2.14% to 4137.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
Chicago-Area Business Activity Rises Slightly in July as All Economic Categories Contribute Positively
MT
Wall Street Set for Losses as Rate Hike Fears Resurface Ahead of Jackson Hole
MT
S&P 500 Falls 2.14% to 4137.99 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 90.49 points or 2.14% today to 4137.99


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 145.75 points or 3.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.73% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.82% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.43% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 13.73% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.85% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 7.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.73% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.85% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 628.19 points or 13.18%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1632ET

WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 2.14% to 4137.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
Chicago-Area Business Activity Rises Slightly in July as All Economic Categories Contribute Positively
MT
Wall Street Set for Losses as Rate Hike Fears Resurface Ahead of Jackson Hole
MT
US Futures Lower as Rate Hike Fears Resurface Ahead of Jackson Hole
MT
Top Premarket Decliners
MT
Top Premarket Gainers
MT
US Declines Poised to Continue as Equity Futures Retreat; Europe Slides, Asia Mostly Falls
MT
Wall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Down, Asia Wobbles
MT
Vehicle Price Declines Likely to Play Key Role in Pushing Core Inflation Rate Lower, Pantheon Says
MT
US Stocks Close Lower on Friday as Aggressive Rate Hike Concerns Resurface
MT
Rankings S&P 500
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 55.36 Delayed Quote.3.44%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 275.7 Delayed Quote.2.10%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 105.64 Delayed Quote.2.07%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 559.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.03%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 44.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.88%
GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC. 241.53 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
BORGWARNER INC. 36.69 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
CARMAX, INC. 89.86 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
APTIV PLC 96.12 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 12.71 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
