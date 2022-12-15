S&P 500 Falls 2.49% to 3895.75 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 99.57 points or 2.49% today to 3895.75

--Largest one-day point decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 123.90 points or 3.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 18.78% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.63% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 18.78% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.91% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 16.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.78% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.91% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 870.43 points or 18.26%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1630ET