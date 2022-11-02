Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-11-02 pm EDT
3759.69 PTS   -2.50%
After hours
+0.12%
3764.09 PTS
04:35pS&P 500 Falls 2.50% to 3759.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pFed's Fourth Straight Big Rate-Hike Sends US Stocks Sharply Lower Wednesday
MT
03:55pFed Delivers Another Big Rate Hike, Driving US Stocks Lower Ahead of Close
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 2.50% to 3759.69 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is down 96.41 points or 2.50% today to 3759.69


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 141.37 points or 3.62% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 21.62% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.59% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 2.39% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 21.62% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 19.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.62% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.11% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1006.49 points or 21.12%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1634ET

All news about S&P 500
04:35pS&P 500 Falls 2.50% to 3759.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pFed's Fourth Straight Big Rate-Hike Sends US Stocks Sharply Lower Wednesday
MT
03:55pFed Delivers Another Big Rate Hike, Driving US Stocks Lower Ahead of Close
MT
03:40pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Increases 0.8%, Led by Coal, Nonmetallic Minerals
MT
03:35pUS ECONOMICS: Data to Show Slowing in Services Sector of US Economy
MT
03:33pTop Cryptocurrencies Decline Following US Fed Rate Hike; Bitcoin Holds Above $20,000
MT
02:22pFOMC Statement Delivers 75-Basis Point Hike, Possible Signs of Slowing Increases
MT
02:22pFed Delivers Fourth Straight 75 Basis-Point Rate Increase to Combat 'Elevated' Inflatio..
MT
02:09pFOMC Statement Delivers 75-Basis Point Hike, Possible Signs of Slowing Increases
MT
01:20pMortgage Applications Fall For Sixth Consecutive Week Despite Decline in Rates
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
BOEING 149.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.44%
MATCH GROUP, INC. 45.74 Delayed Quote.4.19%
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. 215.75 Delayed Quote.4.08%
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. 129 Delayed Quote.3.20%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. 60.54 Delayed Quote.3.13%
TRIMBLE, INC. 53.65 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 158.46 Delayed Quote.-10.92%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 16.79 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 67.44 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.53%