S&P 500 Falls 2.50% to 3759.69 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 96.41 points or 2.50% today to 3759.69

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 141.37 points or 3.62% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 21.62% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.59% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 2.39% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 21.62% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 19.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.62% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.11% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1006.49 points or 21.12%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1634ET