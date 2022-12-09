S&P 500 Falls 3.37% This Week to 3934.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 137.32 points or 3.37% this week to 3934.38

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 29.13 points or 0.73%

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 17.97% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.78% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 16.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.99% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 831.80 points or 17.45%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1630ET