  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-09 pm EST
3934.38 PTS   -0.73%
After hours
 0.00%
3934.38 PTS
04:48pUS Corporate Earnings Seen Contracting Amid Recession Concerns in 2023 First Half, Wells Fargo Report Shows
MT
04:31pS&P 500 Falls 3.37% This Week to 3934.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:13pConsumer Sentiment Posts Surprise Gain as Year-Ahead Inflation Outlook Improves, Survey Shows
MT
S&P 500 Falls 3.37% This Week to 3934.38 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is down 137.32 points or 3.37% this week to 3934.38


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 29.13 points or 0.73%

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 17.97% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.78% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 17.97% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 16.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.97% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 831.80 points or 17.45%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1630ET

