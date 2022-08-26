S&P 500 Falls 4.04% This Week to 4057.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 170.82 points or 4.04% this week to 4057.66
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 222.49 points or 5.20% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Today it is down 141.46 points or 3.37%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 15.40% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 20.44% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 5.34% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022
--Off 15.40% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 10.66% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down 10.02% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.40% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 10.66% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.76%
--Year-to-date it is down 708.52 points or 14.87%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1632ET