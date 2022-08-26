Log in
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-26 pm EDT
4057.66 PTS   -3.37%
After hours
 0.00%
4057.66 PTS
S&P 500 Falls 4.04% This Week to 4057.66 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 170.82 points or 4.04% this week to 4057.66


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 222.49 points or 5.20% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Today it is down 141.46 points or 3.37%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 15.40% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 20.44% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.34% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 15.40% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.66% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.40% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.66% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 708.52 points or 14.87%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1632ET

All news about S&P 500
04:49pUS Stocks Tumble Friday Following Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
04:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 4.04% This Week to 4057.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:09pUS Oil Rig Count Increases by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:49pUS Stocks Tumble Ahead of Friday's Close Following Fed Chief Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
02:46pGoods-Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected in July as Imports Decrease
MT
11:09aConsumer Sentiment Improves in August as Inflation Outlook Falls to Eight-Month Low
MT
09:25aWall Street Set to Open Higher Ahead of Powell's Outlook in Jackson Hole
MT
08:24aUS Futures Lower Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Outlook
MT
07:58aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
07:57aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. 338.51 Delayed Quote.3.36%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 130.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.56%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 127.47 Delayed Quote.1.59%
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. 123 Delayed Quote.0.82%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 118.35 Delayed Quote.0.81%
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. 476.62 Delayed Quote.-7.35%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 252.45 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
HP INC. 31.39 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 162.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.37%
3M COMPANY 129.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.50%
