    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-23 pm EDT
3693.23 PTS   -1.72%
After hours
 0.00%
3693.23 PTS
04:50pDow Plunges to New 2022 Low But Narrowly Avoids Bear-Market Label
MT
04:43pS&P 500 Posts 4.6% Weekly Drop Amid Rate Increases, Growth Worries; Energy, Consumer Discretionary Lead Broad Slide
MT
04:38pUS Oil Rig Count Increases by Three This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
S&P 500 Falls 4.65% This Week to 3693.23 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 180.10 points or 4.65% this week to 3693.23


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 374.13 points or 9.20% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 64.76 points or 1.72%

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 206.66 points or 5.30% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.00% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.62% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 4.12% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 23.00% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 17.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.00% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.72% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 1072.95 points or 22.51%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1631ET

Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Heatmap :