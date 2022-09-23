S&P 500 Falls 4.65% This Week to 3693.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 180.10 points or 4.65% this week to 3693.23

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 374.13 points or 9.20% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 64.76 points or 1.72%

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 206.66 points or 5.30% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.00% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.62% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 4.12% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 23.00% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 17.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.00% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.72% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 1072.95 points or 22.51%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

