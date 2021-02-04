Log in
S&P 500 Futures Point to Tepid Gains After Market Opens

02/04/2021 | 04:01am EST
S&P 500 stock futures edged higher Thursday, suggesting that the broad market gauge may post tepid advances after the opening bell following three consecutive days of gains.

Futures linked to the Nasdaq-100 index edged up 0.3%, pointing to continued advances for the technology sector. Contracts on the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

10-year U.S. Treasury yields were down to 1.138% from 1.139%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Philip Morris International, News Corp. and Ford Motor are among the companies scheduled to report earnings later in the day.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2%. Among individual equities, John Wood Group rose 2.1% for a three-day winning streak.

The FTSE 100 added 0.5%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound dropped 0.2%, 0.2% and 0.3% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.7% to $58.88 a barrel. Gold fell 0.6% to $1,824.70 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were up to minus 0.461% from minus 0.463% and 10-year gilts yields rose to 0.381% from 0.372%.

In Asia, indexes mostly slipped as Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.1%, and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite shed 0.4%.

-- An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 0401ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.12% 30723.6 Delayed Quote.0.26%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.88294 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.13% 11.2 Delayed Quote.27.42%
HANG SENG -0.70% 29101.74 Real-time Quote.7.63%
JOHN WOOD GROUP 1.37% 310.8 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 58.84 Delayed Quote.8.78%
NASDAQ 100 -0.40% 13402.373632 Delayed Quote.4.41%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 13610.543204 Delayed Quote.4.00%
NEWS CORPORATION 0.28% 19.84 Delayed Quote.10.41%
NIKKEI 225 -1.06% 28341.95 Real-time Quote.3.35%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.21% 80.23 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
S&P 500 0.10% 3830.17 Delayed Quote.1.97%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00% 4872.01 Delayed Quote.6.20%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.00% 4974 Delayed Quote.5.90%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.34% 408.63 Delayed Quote.1.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.29% 901.4 Delayed Quote.1.78%
WTI 0.41% 56.09 Delayed Quote.11.19%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. 55.88 Delayed Quote.9.01%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 63.58 Delayed Quote.8.84%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 24.18 Delayed Quote.7.42%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 18.2 Delayed Quote.7.31%
ALPHABET INC. 2058.88 Delayed Quote.7.28%
ILLUMINA, INC. 420.2 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
BIOGEN INC. 263.25 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 140.82 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
ABIOMED, INC. 326.23 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
PERKINELMER, INC. 139.72 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
