June 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened marginally higher on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.81 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33,562.47.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.62 points, or 0.04%, at 4,285.47, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.85 points, or 0.14%, to 13,295.26 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)