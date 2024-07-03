S&P 500 REGISTERS RECORD HIGH CLOSE FOR SECOND DAY IN A ROW, NASDAQ POSTS RECORD HIGH CLOSE FOR THIRD DAY IN A ROW
S&P 500
Index
SP500
US78378X1072
|Real-time USA 01:20:01 2024-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5,537 PTS
|+0.51%
|+1.08%
|+16.08%
|07:18pm
|Interest rates ease sharply, with OAT/Bund spreads below 70PtsB
|CF
|07:01pm
|S&P 500, Nasdaq post record closing highs as data feeds rate cut hopes
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
Headlines
S&P 500, Nasdaq post record closing highs as data feeds rate cut hopes
|
Highest S&P 500 increases
|+7.14%
|+6.33%
|+6.58%
|+4.41%
|+4.25%
|
The sharpest declines in S&P 500.
|-2.71%
|-3.12%
|-2.24%
|-3.60%
|-3.63%
