S&P 500 Rises 0.07% to 4048.42 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 2.78 points or 0.07% today to 4048.42

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 97.03 points or 2.46% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 15.60% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 20.16% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.10% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 12.59% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.14% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 6.31% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 208.92 points or 5.44%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

