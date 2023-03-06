Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-03-06 pm EST
4048.42 PTS   +0.07%
After hours
 0.00%
4048.42 PTS
04:34pS&P 500 Rises 0.07% to 4048.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:05aBeat the market with this strategy
MS
03/03US Oil Rig Count Decreases by Eight This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 0.07% to 4048.42 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is up 2.78 points or 0.07% today to 4048.42


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 97.03 points or 2.46% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 15.60% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 20.16% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.10% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 12.59% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.14% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 6.31% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 208.92 points or 5.44%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1633ET

All news about S&P 500
04:34pS&P 500 Rises 0.07% to 4048.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:05aBeat the market with this strategy
MS
03/03US Oil Rig Count Decreases by Eight This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03/03S&P 500 Rises 1.90% This Week to 4045.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02S&P 500 Rises 0.76% to 3981.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02Home Values Fall in February as Mortgage Rates Rebound, Redfin Says
MT
03/02Jobless Claims Decline Unexpectedly, Stay Below 200,000 Level
MT
03/01Stocks to Watch: Salesforce, Funko, Snowflake, Okta
DJ
03/01S&P 500 Falls 0.47% to 3951.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01Weekly Commercial Crude Inventories Rise More Than Expected
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 228.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.26%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.3 Delayed Quote.4.10%
MERCK & CO., INC. 111.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.86%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 316.32 Delayed Quote.3.79%
FEDEX CORPORATION 215.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.95%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 102.07 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
MATCH GROUP, INC. 39.57 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
VF CORPORATION 24.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.45%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 13.48 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
DEXCOM, INC. 113.25 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares