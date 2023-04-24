Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
4137.04 PTS   +0.09%
After hours
 0.00%
4137.04 PTS
04:32pS&P 500 Rises 0.09% to 4137.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pNational Business Activity Growth Holds Steady in March, Chicago Fed Says
MT
02:33pStocks Waver Amid More Earnings -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 0.09% to 4137.04 -- Data Talk

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is up 3.52 points or 0.09% today to 4137.04


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 7.25 points or 0.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 13.75% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan 3, 2022

--Up 22.79% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.40% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 3.91% from its 52-week high of 4305.20 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 15.66% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 8.64% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 297.54 points or 7.75%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1631ET

All news about S&P 500
04:32pS&P 500 Rises 0.09% to 4137.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pNational Business Activity Growth Holds Steady in March, Chicago Fed Says
MT
02:33pStocks Waver Amid More Earnings -- Update
DJ
12:46pTexas Manufacturing Contraction Deepens in April as Production Stalls, Outlooks Worsen
MT
12:24pStocks Fall Amid More Earnings
DJ
10:07aStocks Open Mixed Amid More Earnings
DJ
04/21Equity Markets Tick Higher as Investors Assess Corporate Results, Economic Data
MT
04/21S&P 500 Falls 0.10% This Week to 4133.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/21US Oil Rig Count Rises by Three This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04/21Private-Sector Output Improves to 11-Month High in April, S&P Global Survey Shows
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.42 Delayed Quote.8.52%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 183.96 Delayed Quote.5.88%
MEDTRONIC PLC 89.69 Delayed Quote.4.62%
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. 362.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.95%
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 146.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.82%
AT&T INC. 17.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.62%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED 11.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.63%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. 28.27 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
KEYCORP 11.13 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 42.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.46%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer