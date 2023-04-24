S&P 500 Rises 0.09% to 4137.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 3.52 points or 0.09% today to 4137.04

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 7.25 points or 0.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 13.75% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan 3, 2022

--Up 22.79% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.40% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 3.91% from its 52-week high of 4305.20 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 15.66% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 8.64% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 297.54 points or 7.75%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1631ET