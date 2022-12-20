Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-20 pm EST
3821.62 PTS   +0.10%
After hours
 0.00%
3821.62 PTS
S&P 500 Rises 0.10% to 3821.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
US Economy Expected to 'Struggle' in 2023 First Half But Recession Not Guaranteed, Pantheon Says
MT
S&P 500 Falls 0.90% to 3817.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P 500 Rises 0.10% to 3821.62 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 04:30pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is up 3.96 points or 0.10% today to 3821.62


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 20.33% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.43% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.78% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.33% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.84% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 17.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.33% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.84% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.34%

--Year-to-date it is down 944.56 points or 19.82%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1630ET

04:12pUS Economy Expected to 'Struggle' in 2023 First Half But Recession Not Guaranteed, Pant..
MT
12/19S&P 500 Falls 0.90% to 3817.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16S&P 500 Falls 2.08% This Week to 3852.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15Stocks to Watch: Adobe, Agrify, Guardant Health, Exact Sciences
DJ
12/15Manufacturing Activity in New York, Mid-Atlantic Region Declines in December
MT
12/15S&P 500 Falls 2.49% to 3895.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15Majority of US Manufacturing, Services Industries Likely to See Revenue Gains in 2023, ..
MT
12/15Industrial Production Posts Surprise Drop in November on Mining, Manufacturing Declines
MT
12/14S&P 500 Falls 0.61% to 3995.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
