S&P 500 Rises 0.10% to 3821.62 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 3.96 points or 0.10% today to 3821.62

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 20.33% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.43% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.78% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.33% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.84% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 17.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.33% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.84% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.34%

--Year-to-date it is down 944.56 points or 19.82%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1630ET