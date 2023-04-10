S&P 500 Rises 0.10% to 4109.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 4.09 points or 0.10% today to 4109.11

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 18.73 points or 0.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 14.33% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 21.96% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.68% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 4462.21 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 14.87% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.69% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 7.90% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 269.61 points or 7.02%

