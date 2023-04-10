Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
4109.11 PTS   +0.10%
After hours
 0.00%
4109.11 PTS
S&P 500 Rises 0.10% to 4109.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
Multifamily Rent Growth Decelerates in First Quarter With Supply, Uncertainty Rising, Report Shows
MT
Job Growth Likely to Decelerate Over Coming Months Amid Fed Rate Hikes, Conference Board Says
MT
S&P 500 Rises 0.10% to 4109.11 -- Data Talk

04/10/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 4.09 points or 0.10% today to 4109.11


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 18.73 points or 0.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 14.33% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 21.96% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.68% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 4462.21 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 14.87% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.69% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 7.90% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 269.61 points or 7.02%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1632ET

04:33pS&P 500 Rises 0.10% to 4109.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:19pMultifamily Rent Growth Decelerates in First Quarter With Supply, Uncertainty Rising, R..
MT
03:31pJob Growth Likely to Decelerate Over Coming Months Amid Fed Rate Hikes, Conference Boar..
MT
02:40pConsumers' Inflation, Credit Access Expectations Deteriorate in March, New York Fed Say..
MT
04/06S&P 500 Falls 0.10% This Week to 4105.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06US Oil Rig Count Falls by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04/06Jobless Claims Decline as Labor Department Updates Seasonal Adjustment Factors
MT
04/05Stocks to Watch: SeaChange International, Costco
DJ
04/05S&P 500 Falls 0.25% to 4090.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05Weekly Commercial Crude Inventories Fall More Than Expected
MT
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WESTERN DIGITAL 38.04 Delayed Quote.8.22%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 63.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.02%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 220.22 Delayed Quote.5.79%
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. 37.41 Delayed Quote.5.29%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 199.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.49%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 335.7 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
ORACLE CORPORATION 93.76 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 50.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.85%
SIGNATURE BANK 0.15 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 0.605 Delayed Quote.-24.28%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
