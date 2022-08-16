S&P 500 Rises 0.19% to 4305.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 8.06 points or 0.19% today to 4305.20
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 97.93 points or 2.33% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 10.24% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 27.78% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 11.77% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Off 10.24% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down 3.21% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.24% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 17.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.23%
--Year-to-date it is down 460.98 points or 9.67%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
