  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-16 pm EDT
4305.20 PTS   +0.19%
After hours
 0.00%
4305.20 PTS
04:42pUS Stocks End Mixed Tuesday Ahead of Fed Minutes Due Wednesday
MT
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.19% to 4305.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:19pUS Stocks End Mixed Tuesday Ahead of Fed Minutes Due Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 0.19% to 4305.20 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 8.06 points or 0.19% today to 4305.20


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 97.93 points or 2.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.24% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 27.78% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 11.77% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 10.24% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 3.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.24% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 460.98 points or 9.67%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1634ET

More news
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 136.59 Delayed Quote.7.22%
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. 41.02 Delayed Quote.4.64%
TARGET CORPORATION 180.19 Delayed Quote.4.57%
WALMART INC. 138.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.45%
BEST BUY CO., INC. 84.95 Delayed Quote.4.45%
ILLUMINA, INC. 219.83 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. 108.44 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 19.47 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 311.27 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
MODERNA, INC. 167.96 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
Heatmap :