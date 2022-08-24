S&P 500 Rises 0.29% to 4140.77 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 12.04 points or 0.29% today to 4140.77

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.67% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.90% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.50% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Up 12.93% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 7.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.93% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 625.41 points or 13.12%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

