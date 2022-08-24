Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-24 pm EDT
4140.77 PTS   +0.29%
After hours
 0.00%
4140.77 PTS
04:47pUS Stocks Advance With Treasury Yields as July Durable Goods Data Miss Expectations
MT
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.29% to 4140.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:15pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Rises 0.1%, Led by Coal, Grain
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 0.29% to 4140.77 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is up 12.04 points or 0.29% today to 4140.77


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.67% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.90% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.50% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 13.67% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.93% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 7.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.67% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.93% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 625.41 points or 13.12%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1632ET

All news about S&P 500
04:47pUS Stocks Advance With Treasury Yields as July Durable Goods Data Miss Expectations
MT
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.29% to 4140.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:15pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Rises 0.1%, Led by Coal, Grain
MT
04:05pUS Stocks Advance With Treasury Yields as July Durable Goods Data Miss Expectations
MT
12:40pPending Home Sales Fall Less Than Expected in July as Mortgage Rates Ease, NAR Says
MT
12:06pMortgage Applications Continue to Decline on Lower Refinancing, Home Purchase Activitie..
MT
09:28aWall Street Futures Tread Water as Jackson Hole Looms
MT
08:23aUS Futures Waver as Jackson Hole Looms
MT
08:11aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
08:05aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 13.93 Delayed Quote.8.40%
ILLUMINA, INC. 210.75 Delayed Quote.8.17%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 41.94 Delayed Quote.7.65%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 60.69 Delayed Quote.6.01%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION 10.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.61%
DOW INC. 54.24 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS 232.8 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
AUTOZONE, INC. 2231.81 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 20.06 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC. 179.91 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
Heatmap :