    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-17 pm EDT
4151.32 PTS   +0.33%
After hours
 0.00%
4151.32 PTS
Summary 
Summary

S&P 500 Rises 0.33% to 4151.32 -- Data Talk

04/17/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 13.68 points or 0.33% today to 4151.32


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.45% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.22% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.77% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 4462.21 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 16.05% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.68% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 9.01% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 311.82 points or 8.12%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1632ET

04:33pS&P 500 Rises 0.33% to 4151.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pNew York Manufacturing Unexpectedly Returns To Growth as Orders, Shipments Rebound
MT
04/14S&P 500 Rises 0.79% This Week to 4137.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14Further Policy Tightening Needed as Inflation Remains 'Much Too High,' Fed Governor Wal..
MT
04/14US Oil Rig Count Falls by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04/14Consumer Sentiment Improves in April Even as Year-Ahead Inflation Expectations Rise, Su..
MT
04/14Retail Sales Decline More Than Expected in March Amid Macro Woes
MT
04/13New Listings of US For-Sale Homes Slump 25% Year Over Year, Redfin Data Show
MT
04/13S&P 500 Rises 1.33% to 4146.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13Producer Prices Post Surprise Slide in March, Potentially Complicating Fed's Job
MT
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
M&T BANK CORPORATION 125.66 Delayed Quote.7.78%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 96.2 Delayed Quote.7.15%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 220 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.31%
HP INC. 31.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.10%
FIRST SOLAR, INC. 218.89 Delayed Quote.5.03%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 0.558 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 153.03 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 44.23 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
MODERNA, INC. 143.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.42%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 72.68 Delayed Quote.-9.18%
