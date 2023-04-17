S&P 500 Rises 0.33% to 4151.32 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 13.68 points or 0.33% today to 4151.32

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.45% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.22% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.77% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 4462.21 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 16.05% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.68% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 9.01% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 311.82 points or 8.12%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

