Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  21:20 14/09/2022 BST
3946.01 PTS   +0.34%
After hours
 0.00%
3946.01 PTS
09:38pUS Stocks Eke Out Gains in Choppy Wednesday Trade
MT
09:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.34% to 3946.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:33pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Falls 0.9%, Led by Metallic Ores, Coal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 0.34% to 3946.01 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 09:30pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is up 13.32 points or 0.34% today to 3946.01


--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 17.73% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.12% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.44% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 17.73% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 11.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.73% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 820.17 points or 17.21%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1629ET

All news about S&P 500
09:38pUS Stocks Eke Out Gains in Choppy Wednesday Trade
MT
09:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.34% to 3946.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:33pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Falls 0.9%, Led by Metallic Ores, Coal
MT
07:04pUnion Rail Workers Vote to Strike After Rejecting Tentative Agreement
MT
06:41pRail Workers Vote to Strike After Union Members Reject Tentative Agreement
MT
06:13pEquities Rise Midday After Producer Prices Come in Line With Expectations
MT
02:20pWall Street Stabilizes Pre-Bell After Slump Fueled by Hot Inflation Report
MT
01:26pUS Futures Waver After Slump Fueled by Hot Inflation Report
MT
01:10pWall Street Futures Ticker Higher; Europe Off, Asia Lower
MT
12:56pTop Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
COTERRA ENERGY INC. 32.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.47%
APA CORPORATION 41.74 Delayed Quote.6.72%
MODERNA, INC. 139.4 Delayed Quote.6.17%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 48.94 Delayed Quote.5.38%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 92.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.06%
ORACLE CORPORATION 72.12 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. 202.32 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 17.18 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
CENTENE CORPORATION 83.92 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
NUCOR 120.71 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
Heatmap :