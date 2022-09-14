S&P 500 Rises 0.34% to 3946.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 13.32 points or 0.34% today to 3946.01

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 17.73% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.12% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.44% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 17.73% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 11.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.73% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 820.17 points or 17.21%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1629ET