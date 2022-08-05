S&P 500 Rises 0.36% This Week to 4145.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 14.90 points or 0.36% this week to 4145.19

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 282.03 points or 7.30% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 6.75 points or 0.16%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 9.98 points or 0.24% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.58% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.03% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.62% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 13.58% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.05% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 6.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.58% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.05% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 620.99 points or 13.03%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

