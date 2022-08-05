Log in
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-05 pm EDT
4145.19 PTS   -0.16%
After hours
 0.00%
4145.19 PTS
04:39pS&P 500 Posts 0.4% Weekly Gain as More Q2 Earnings, July Jobs Data Top Views But Add to Worries Over Rate Increases
MT
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.36% This Week to 4145.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:15pUS Stocks End Friday Mixed After Strong Jobs Data
MT
S&P 500 Rises 0.36% This Week to 4145.19 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 14.90 points or 0.36% this week to 4145.19


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 282.03 points or 7.30% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 6.75 points or 0.16%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 9.98 points or 0.24% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.58% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.03% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.62% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 13.58% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.05% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 6.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.58% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.05% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 620.99 points or 13.03%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1632ET

Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings S&P 500
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION 74.3 Delayed Quote.10.14%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. 107.01 Delayed Quote.7.20%
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED 52.3 Delayed Quote.6.87%
AES CORPORATION (THE) 24.22 Delayed Quote.5.30%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 30.27 Delayed Quote.5.25%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION 91.38 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
WESTERN DIGITAL 47.09 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
TESLA, INC. 864.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.59%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 24.21 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 14.79 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.39%
Heatmap :