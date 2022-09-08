Log in
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-08 pm EDT
4006.18 PTS   +0.66%
After hours
 0.00%
4006.18 PTS
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.66% to 4006.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pUS Stocks Advance Thursday Despite Fed Chief Powell's Comments Indicating More Rate Hikes
MT
03:54pAuto Dealer Sentiment Declines for Fifth Straight Quarter Amid Concerns About Economy, Inventory
MT
S&P 500 Rises 0.66% to 4006.18 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 26.31 points or 0.66% today to 4006.18


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 97.99 points or 2.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 16.48% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 18.91% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 4.01% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 16.48% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.26% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.48% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.26% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 760.00 points or 15.95%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1629ET

