S&P 500 Rises 0.69% to 3899.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 26.56 points or 0.69% today to 3899.89

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 18.69% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.75% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.25% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.69% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.36% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.69% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.36% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 866.29 points or 18.18%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1636ET