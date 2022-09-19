Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-19 pm EDT
3899.89 PTS   +0.69%
After hours
 0.00%
3899.89 PTS
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.69% to 3899.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:13pAugust Home Values Log Largest Monthly Decline Since 2011 as Competition Eases, Zillow Says
MT
01:08pEquities Slide as Fed Set to Press Ahead With Aggressive Policy Tightening
MT
S&P 500 Rises 0.69% to 3899.89 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 26.56 points or 0.69% today to 3899.89


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 18.69% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.75% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.25% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.69% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.36% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.69% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.36% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 866.29 points or 18.18%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1636ET

12:24pUS Homebuilder Confidence Falls for Ninth Straight Month as Industry Costs Mount
MT
08:44aUS Futures Begin the Week Lower Ahead of Fed Meeting
MT
08:04aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
07:57aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:23aStocks Set to Retreat as US Futures Trend Lower Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Weaker
MT
07:08aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Down, Asia Lower
MT
09/16US Stocks Decline Friday as FedEx CEO's Recession Warning Hurts Sentiment
MT
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
WESTROCK COMPANY 36.02 Delayed Quote.5.48%
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 124.1 Delayed Quote.5.11%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 54.87 Delayed Quote.5.11%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 103.47 Delayed Quote.4.95%
INVESCO LTD. 16.86 Delayed Quote.4.79%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 14.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.19%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 12.74 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 88.83 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 238.53 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
MODERNA, INC. 127.9 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
