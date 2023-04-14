Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
4137.64 PTS   -0.21%
After hours
 0.00%
4137.64 PTS
04:32pS&P 500 Rises 0.79% This Week to 4137.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:57pFurther Policy Tightening Needed as Inflation Remains 'Much Too High,' Fed Governor Waller Says
MT
03:37pUS Oil Rig Count Falls by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 0.79% This Week to 4137.64 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 32.62 points or 0.79% this week to 4137.64


--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 8.58 points or 0.21%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.74% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.81% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.42% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 7.27% from its 52-week high of 4462.21 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 15.67% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.01% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 8.65% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 298.14 points or 7.77%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1632ET

S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 138.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.37%
SIGNATURE BANK 0.171 Delayed Quote.6.88%
CITIGROUP INC. 49.56 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 29.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.55%
BLACKROCK, INC. 691.33 Delayed Quote.3.07%
STERIS PLC 186.53 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
PUBLIC STORAGE 290.35 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
BOEING 202.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.39%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 7.84 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
CATALENT, INC. 46.32 Delayed Quote.-26.84%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
