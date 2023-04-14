S&P 500 Rises 0.79% This Week to 4137.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 32.62 points or 0.79% this week to 4137.64

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 8.58 points or 0.21%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.74% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.81% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.42% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 7.27% from its 52-week high of 4462.21 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 15.67% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.01% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 8.65% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 298.14 points or 7.77%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

