S&P 500 Rises 0.87% to 3991.73 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 34.48 points or 0.87% today to 3991.73

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 16.78% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 18.48% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.63% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 16.78% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.59% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 15.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.78% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.59% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 774.45 points or 16.25%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1632ET