Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
3951.57 PTS   +0.89%
After hours
+0.13%
3956.74 PTS
04:31pS&P 500 Rises 0.89% to 3951.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17S&P 500 Rises 1.43% This Week to 3916.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17US Oil Rig Count Drops by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 0.89% to 3951.57 -- Data Talk

03/20/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is up 34.93 points or 0.89% today to 3951.57


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 17.62% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.29% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.59% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 14.68% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.47% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.46% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 3.77% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 112.07 points or 2.92%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1630ET

All news about S&P 500
04:31pS&P 500 Rises 0.89% to 3951.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17S&P 500 Rises 1.43% This Week to 3916.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17US Oil Rig Count Drops by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03/17Home Sales Notch Biggest Monthly Gain in 11 Months Despite Uptick in Prices, Re/Max Say..
MT
03/17Consumer Sentiment Declines in March, Year-Ahead Inflation Expectations Recede, Survey ..
MT
03/16Stocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel
DJ
03/16S&P 500 Rises 1.76% to 3960.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Contraction Persists in March
MT
03/16Jobless Claims Decline Below 200,000 Again But Layoffs May Rise Following Banking Turmo..
MT
03/15Stocks to Watch: Credit Suisse, Adobe, Proterra, UiPath
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 26.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.68%
NRG ENERGY, INC 33.63 Delayed Quote.6.83%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 199.08 Delayed Quote.6.35%
ASSURANT, INC. 111.19 Delayed Quote.5.98%
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION 110.41 Delayed Quote.5.24%
ILLUMINA, INC. 219.77 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
INTEL CORPORATION 29.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.33%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 270.37 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 272.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.43%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 12.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-45.12%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares