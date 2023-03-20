S&P 500 Rises 0.89% to 3951.57 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 34.93 points or 0.89% today to 3951.57

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 17.62% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.29% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.59% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 14.68% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.47% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.46% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 3.77% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 112.07 points or 2.92%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

