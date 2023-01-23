S&P 500 Rises 1.19% to 4019.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 47.20 points or 1.19% today to 4019.81
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 120.96 points or 3.10% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Off 16.19% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 19.31% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 4.36% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Off 13.21% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 12.38% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 8.85% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 5.56% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 4.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 180.31 points or 4.70%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
