S&P 500 Rises 1.36% to 4003.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 53.64 points or 1.36% today to 4003.58

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.53% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 18.83% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.94% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 16.53% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 14.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.53% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 762.60 points or 16.00%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1631ET