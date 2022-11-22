Advanced search
04:32pS&P 500 Rises 1.36% to 4003.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49pGlobal Economy Seen Slowing Further in 2023 Amid 'Serious Headwinds' From Russia-Ukraine War, OECD Says
MT
03:34pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Trades Above $16,000
MT
S&P 500 Rises 1.36% to 4003.58 -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 04:32pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is up 53.64 points or 1.36% today to 4003.58


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.53% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 18.83% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.94% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 16.53% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 14.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.53% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 762.60 points or 16.00%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1631ET

Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings
BEST BUY CO., INC. 79.88 Delayed Quote.12.78%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 156.86 Delayed Quote.8.07%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 109.68 Delayed Quote.6.72%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. 65.19 Delayed Quote.5.90%
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. 168.43 Delayed Quote.5.77%
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. 176.88 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
MEDTRONIC PLC 77.93 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
AUTODESK, INC. 194.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.73%
ROLLINS, INC. 39.54 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 152.37 Delayed Quote.-7.79%