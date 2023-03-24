S&P 500 Rises 1.39% This Week to 3970.99 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 54.35 points or 1.39% this week to 3970.99

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 109.40 points or 2.83% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 22.27 points or 0.56%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 34.02 points or 0.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.21% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.86% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.09% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 14.26% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 12.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.99% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 4.28% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 131.49 points or 3.42%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1632ET