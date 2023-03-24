Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  05:02:54 2023-03-24 pm EDT
3970.99 PTS   +0.56%
After hours
 0.00%
3970.99 PTS
04:38pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04:33pS&P 500 Rises 1.39% This Week to 3970.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23S&P 500 Rises 0.30% to 3948.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 1.39% This Week to 3970.99 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 54.35 points or 1.39% this week to 3970.99


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 109.40 points or 2.83% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 22.27 points or 0.56%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 34.02 points or 0.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.21% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.86% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.09% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 14.26% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 12.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.99% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 4.28% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 131.49 points or 3.42%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1632ET

Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 84.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.11%
KEYCORP 11.86 Delayed Quote.5.24%
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION 59.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.23%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 256.42 Delayed Quote.4.89%
CROWN CASTLE INC. 129.46 Delayed Quote.4.61%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 176.55 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
KLA CORPORATION 375.07 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 77.81 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 502.06 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. 485.4 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
