S&P 500 Rises 1.45% This Week to 3895.08 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is up 55.58 points or 1.45% this week to 3895.08


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 25, 2022

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today it is up 86.98 points or 2.28%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.79% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.61% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.12% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 17.59% from its 52-week high of 4726.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 8.89% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 16.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.28% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 55.58 points or 1.45%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1631ET

EBAY INC. 46.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.90%
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. 300.7 Delayed Quote.6.83%
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. 447.77 Delayed Quote.6.82%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 445.27 Delayed Quote.6.76%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 480 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.62%
PERKINELMER, INC. 133.53 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 535 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 228.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.98%
WATERS CORPORATION 322.21 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. 48.45 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
Heatmap : ETF components HSBC