S&P 500 Rises 1.53% This Week to 4026.12 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 60.78 points or 1.53% this week to 4026.12
--Up four of the past six weeks
--Today it is down 1.14 points or 0.03%
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Off 16.06% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 19.50% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 4.52% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
--Off 16.06% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 12.55% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 12.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.06% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 12.55% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.98%
--Year-to-date it is down 740.06 points or 15.53%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-25-22 1331ET