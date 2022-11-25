Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  02:47 2022-11-25 pm EST
4029.74 PTS   +0.06%
01:32pS&P 500 Rises 1.53% This Week to 4026.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pThanksgiving Online Shopping Tops Expectations to Hit $5.29 Billion, Adobe Says
MT
12:36pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed Amid Thin Volume; Bitcoin Trades Above $16,000
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 1.53% This Week to 4026.12 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 01:32pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is up 60.78 points or 1.53% this week to 4026.12


--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1.14 points or 0.03%

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.06% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 19.50% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 4.52% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 16.06% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.55% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 12.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.06% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.55% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 740.06 points or 15.53%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1331ET

