S&P 500 Rises 1.65% to 3919.29 -- Data Talk Update

The S&P 500 Index is up 63.53 points or 1.65% today to 3919.29

--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 18.29% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.33% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.75% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 15.38% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.57% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.23% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 2.92% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 79.79 points or 2.08%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1804ET