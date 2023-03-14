Advanced search
S&P 500

Real-time USA  -  05:12:24 2023-03-14 pm EDT
3919.29 PTS   +1.65%
S&P 500 Rises 1.65% to 3919.29 -- Data Talk Update

03/14/2023 | 06:05pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 63.53 points or 1.65% today to 3919.29


--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 18.29% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.33% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.75% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 15.38% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.57% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.23% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 2.92% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 79.79 points or 2.08%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1804ET

06:05pS&P 500 Rises 1.65% to 3919.29 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
04:30pS&P 500 Rises 1.68% to 3920.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:20pCFOs More Optimistic About Companies' Prospects Even as Inflation Concerns Persist, Del..
MT
08:43aSmall Business Confidence Continues to Improve in February But Labor Shortages Remain P..
MT
03/13S&P 500 Falls 0.15% to 3855.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/13Conforming Mortgage Demand Wanes as Borrowers Shift to Fixed-Rate Alternatives, Black K..
MT
03/10S&P 500 Falls 4.55% This Week to 3861.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/10US Oil Rig Count Decreases by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03/10Luxury-Home Purchases Plunge 45%, But Tight Supply Increases Prices, Redfin Says
MT
03/09Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Gap, Allbirds, Tilly's
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 39.63 Delayed Quote.26.98%
CHARLES SCHWAB 56.68 Delayed Quote.9.19%
CATALENT, INC. 70.31 Delayed Quote.7.07%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. 53.32 Delayed Quote.7.03%
KEYCORP 12.17 Delayed Quote.6.94%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 42.26 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. 53.43 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 46.21 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
SIGNATURE BANK 70 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 106.04 Delayed Quote.-60.41%
