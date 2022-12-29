S&P 500 Rises 1.75% to 3849.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 66.06 points or 1.75% today to 3849.28

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.75% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan 3, 2022

--Up 14.25% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.07% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up 7.61% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 19.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.61% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 916.90 points or 19.24%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1630ET