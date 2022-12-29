Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-29 pm EST
3849.28 PTS   +1.75%
After hours
 0.00%
3849.28 PTS
04:31pS&P 500 Rises 1.75% to 3849.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:03aJobless Claims Rise More Than Expected as Evidence Suggests Labor Market Remains Tight
MT
12/28S&P 500 Falls 1.20% to 3783.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P 500 Rises 1.75% to 3849.28 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is up 66.06 points or 1.75% today to 3849.28


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.75% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan 3, 2022

--Up 14.25% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.07% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 19.75% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan 3, 2022

--Up 7.61% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 19.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.75% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.61% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 916.90 points or 19.24%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1630ET

Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Rankings
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 234.63 Delayed Quote.8.40%
TESLA, INC. 122.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.33%
VF CORPORATION 27.44 Delayed Quote.6.11%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 102.05 Delayed Quote.5.90%
ILLUMINA, INC. 201.64 Delayed Quote.5.68%
PACCAR, INC. 98.59 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 265.49 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION 166.05 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 85.51 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 77.72 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
