S&P 500 Rises 2.47% This Week to 4070.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 97.95 points or 2.47% this week to 4070.56

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 10.13 points or 0.25%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 54.34 points or 1.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 15.14% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 20.82% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.68% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 12.11% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.80% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.89% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 231.06 points or 6.02%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1631ET