    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-07-22 pm EDT
3961.63 PTS   -0.93%
After hours
 0.00%
3961.63 PTS
05:04pUS Stocks Close Friday Lower as Communication Services, Tech Lead Declines
MT
04:36pS&P 500 Posts 2.5% Weekly Gain Led by Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Industrials as Earnings Beat Forecasts
MT
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 2.55% This Week to 3961.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P 500 Rises 2.55% This Week to 3961.63 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 98.47 points or 2.55% this week to 3961.63


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 37.32 points or 0.93%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 17.41% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.59% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.85% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 17.41% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.04% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.41% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.04% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 804.55 points or 16.88%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1634ET

S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings S&P 500
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 202.03 Delayed Quote.11.43%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 35.07 Delayed Quote.4.28%
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. 127.73 Delayed Quote.3.89%
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. 121 Delayed Quote.2.54%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 95.93 Delayed Quote.2.50%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 265.88 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
NUCOR 119.86 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC 77.05 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC 76.83 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 361.36 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
Heatmap :