S&P 500 Rises 2.55% This Week to 3961.63 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 98.47 points or 2.55% this week to 3961.63

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 37.32 points or 0.93%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 17.41% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.59% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.85% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 17.41% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.04% from its 52-week low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.41% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.04% from its 2022 closing low of 3666.77 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 804.55 points or 16.88%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

