  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-13 pm EDT
3669.91 PTS   +2.60%
After hours
 0.00%
3669.91 PTS
04:44pUS Stocks Finish Higher Thursday as Investors Weigh Another Hot Inflation Reading
MT
04:31pS&P 500 Rises 2.60% to 3669.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:52pCEO Confidence Falls Deeper Into Negative Territory as Businesses Prepare for Recession, Survey Shows
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 2.60% to 3669.91 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 92.88 points or 2.60% today to 3669.91


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 23.49% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.93% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 4.72% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 23.49% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.60% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 17.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.49% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 1096.27 points or 23.00%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1630ET

04:44pUS Stocks Finish Higher Thursday as Investors Weigh Another Hot Inflation Reading
MT
04:31pS&P 500 Rises 2.60% to 3669.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:52pCEO Confidence Falls Deeper Into Negative Territory as Businesses Prepare for Recession..
MT
03:13pTop Cryptocurrencies Reverse Course to Pare Losses; Bitcoin Trades Above $19,000
MT
02:59pSeptember US Retail Sales Expected to Rise by 0.2%, Ex-Auto Sales Seen Down 0.1%
MT
01:47pUS Stocks Recover Midday as Traders Assess Hot Inflation Print
MT
12:31pMonthly Price Growth Tops Views for September, Annual Core Inflation Accelerates
MT
11:37aJobless Claims Climb More Than Expected in Wake of Hurricane Ian
MT
09:29aWall Street Set to Open Sharply Lower as Inflation Hits 40-Year High
MT
08:28aUS Futures Higher Ahead of September CPI Data, Weekly Jobless Claims Report
MT
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings S&P 500
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 333.26 Delayed Quote.10.44%
KEYCORP 16.71 Delayed Quote.7.18%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 34.35 Delayed Quote.6.61%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED 13.89 Delayed Quote.6.60%
BLACKROCK, INC. 566.03 Delayed Quote.6.58%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 57.1 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION 7.1 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 11.6 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
MATCH GROUP, INC. 44.43 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
ETSY, INC. 96.32 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
