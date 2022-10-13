S&P 500 Rises 2.60% to 3669.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 92.88 points or 2.60% today to 3669.91

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 23.49% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.93% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 4.72% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 23.49% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.60% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 17.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.49% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 1096.27 points or 23.00%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

