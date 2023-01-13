S&P 500 Rises 2.67% This Week to 3999.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 104.01 points or 2.67% this week to 3999.09

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 159.59 points or 4.16% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022

--Today it is up 15.92 points or 0.40%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 107.00 points or 2.75% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 16.63% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 18.70% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.82% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Off 14.24% from its 52-week high of 4662.85 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 14.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.02% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 159.59 points or 4.16%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1631ET