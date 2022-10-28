Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-28 pm EDT
3901.06 PTS   +2.46%
After hours
 0.00%
3901.06 PTS
04:34pS&P 500 Rises 3.95% This Week to 3901.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pUS Stocks Close Higher Friday as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accelerates
MT
04:00pUS Stocks on Track to Close Higher as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accelerates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Rises 3.95% This Week to 3901.06 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is up 148.31 points or 3.95% this week to 3901.06


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 317.99 points or 8.87% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 13, 2020

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 93.76 points or 2.46%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 18.67% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.79% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.28% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 18.67% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 15.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.67% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.80%

--Year-to-date it is down 865.12 points or 18.15%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1633ET

All news about S&P 500
04:34pS&P 500 Rises 3.95% This Week to 3901.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pUS Stocks Close Higher Friday as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accelerate..
MT
04:00pUS Stocks on Track to Close Higher as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accel..
MT
03:16pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Hovers Around $20,500
MT
03:02pUS Oil Rig Count Falls by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02:55pConsumer Sentiment Improves in October, Mounting Inflation Fears Weigh on Expectations,..
MT
01:32pUS Stocks Jump Midday as Core Inflation Accelerates
MT
01:12pPending Home Sales Decline More Than Projected in September Amid Persistent Affordabili..
MT
12:01pConsumer Spending Tops Views, Key inflation Gauge Accelerates Ahead of Next Week's Fed ..
MT
08:23aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
DEXCOM, INC. 120.87 Delayed Quote.19.38%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 79.27 Delayed Quote.12.92%
INTEL CORPORATION 29.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.60%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 315.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.74%
VERISIGN. INC. 203.37 Delayed Quote.9.46%
RESMED, INC. 218.73 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 103.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.48%
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. 354.3 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 70.87 Delayed Quote.-17.88%
DAVITA INC. 70.54 Delayed Quote.-27.09%