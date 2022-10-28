S&P 500 Rises 3.95% This Week to 3901.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is up 148.31 points or 3.95% this week to 3901.06

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 317.99 points or 8.87% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 13, 2020

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 93.76 points or 2.46%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 18.67% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.79% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.28% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 18.67% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 15.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.67% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.80%

--Year-to-date it is down 865.12 points or 18.15%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

