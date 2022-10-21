Advanced search
04:57pStocks Advance Friday as Media Report Stokes Optimism for Softer Fed Stance
MT
04:33pS&P 500 Rises 4.74% This Week to 3752.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pS&P 500 Posts 4.7% Weekly Rise as Q3 Earnings Beats Drive Broad Gains Led by Energy, Technology, Materials
MT
S&P 500 Rises 4.74% This Week to 3752.75 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is up 169.68 points or 4.74% this week to 3752.75


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 86.97 points or 2.37%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 21.76% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.39% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 2.57% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 21.76% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 4.91% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 17.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.76% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 4.91% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 1013.43 points or 21.26%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1632ET

