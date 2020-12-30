S&P dividend payments to investors hit record in 2020 despite virus hit

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dividend payments to investors
in the S&P 500 rose to a new record in 2020, despite the
challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to
research from S&P Global.
Dividends payments rose 0.7% to $58.28 per share from the
previous record set in 2019, according to S&P Global.
A record dividend payment in the first quarter of 2020, and
a stronger-than-expected payment in the fourth quarter led to
record payouts to investors, the ninth straight annual record,
according to research from Howard Silverblatt, senior index
analysts for S&P and Dow Jones indices.
While the S&P 500 index hit its lowest since 2016 in
the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. stock
index has since reached record highs.
For 2021, Silverblatt currently sees dividend payments
setting its 10th consecutive record year, up 4.2% over 2020, he
said. But for the recent addition of Tesla to the S&P 500, which
does not pay a dividend on its common stock, the increase would
have been 5.9% without Tesla, he said.
With cash earning next to nothing, given U.S. interest
rates, and Treasury yields near record lows, robust dividends is
another factor boosting the allure of stocks for yield-starved
investors.
The coronavirus pandemic jeopardized corporate dividend
programs earlier this year as companies looking to preserve cash
and fortify their finances, suspended or slashed dividends.
The strong recovery in the latter part of the year has
helped correct the situation to a large extent.
"The good news is that S&P 500 dividend cuts peaked in May
and have since stabilized," Tony DiSpirito, head of U.S.
fundamental active equity at BlackRock wrote in a recent report.
"We expect dividend growth to resume in 2021 as vaccine
distribution and greater clarity in general give company
managements the confidence to release excess cash in the form of
dividends and buybacks," he said.
(Reporting by Kate Duguid and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Editing by Chris Reese)