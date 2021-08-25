Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates on hybrid work demand

Shares of the company rose 2% to $267 in extended trading.

Over the past year, Salesforce's revenue has gone from strength to strength as more companies adopted its software, and the rise of automation and artificial intelligence will likely sustain that demand even as vaccine rollouts gather force.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 23% to $6.34 billion. Analysts on average had expected $6.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income in the quarter ended July 31 was $535 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $2.63 billion, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)