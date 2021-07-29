Log in
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release - WSJ

07/29/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest Marvel movie "Black Widow", has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Co alleging her contract was breached by the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Johansson alleged https://www.wsj.com/articles/scarlett-johansson-sues-disney-over-black-widow-streaming-release-11627579278 her contract was breached when the company released "Black Widow" on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its theatrical debut, according to the report.

Representatives for Disney and Johansson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
