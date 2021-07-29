Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release - WSJ

July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest
Marvel movie "Black Widow", has filed a lawsuit against Walt
Disney Co alleging her contract was breached by the
company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Johansson alleged https://www.wsj.com/articles/scarlett-johansson-sues-disney-over-black-widow-streaming-release-11627579278
her contract was breached when the company released "Black
Widow" on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its
theatrical debut, according to the report.
Representatives for Disney and Johansson did not immediately
respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)