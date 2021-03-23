Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/22 05:04:30 pm
3940.59 PTS   +0.70%
Pre-market
-0.29%
3929.2 PTS
07:38aEquity Futures Retreat in US Pre-Bell Trading While COVID-19 Infections Weigh in Europe; Asia Slides
MT
07:34aShares and oil slide as sanctions, virus fears strike
RE
07:24aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares and oil slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

03/23/2021 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Recasts)

By Lawrence White and Alun John

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares slipped from a one-year peak, sovereign bond yields fell, and oil prices slumped as a wave of coronavirus infections, a fresh lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions over China combined to curb risk appetite worldwide.

The STOXX index of 600 European shares fell 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 4 basis points to -0.351% and gold inched up as investors sought safer assets.

U.S. markets appeared set to inherit the negative mood with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day.

In remarks prepared for delivery to a congressional hearing on Tuesday morning, the Fed chief Powell said the U.S. economic recovery had progressed "more quickly than generally expected".

"The FOMC last week laid out pretty clearly what the Fed's view is with regard to rates... the next thing that markets will focus on is maybe getting some details from Yellen with regard to further infrastructure investment," said Alex Wolf head of investment strategy for Asia at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, referring to a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee.

Graphic: U.S. Treasury yields and inflation expectations -

MIXED MOOD

A mixed bag of new Western sanctions on China, coronavirus concerns and Turkish tumult after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock sacking of the central bank chief at the weekend left investors awaiting a firmer signal.

The Turkish lira appeared to find a floor after Monday's historic 7.5% slump, rising as much as 1% in volatile trading to 7.7192 against the dollar.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.66%, hurt by a 0.95% fall in Chinese blue chips as a fresh wave of U.S. and European sanctions related to human rights abuses in Xinjiang hit.

The sanctions on China prompted an immediate riposte from Beijing against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes and families.

Adding to market jitters were further worries over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine developed with Oxford University after a U.S. health agency said the drugmaker may have included outdated information in its data.

SUMMER CANCELLED?

Oil prices fell 4%, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand along with fresh travel restrictions.

Brent crude futures dropped by $2.59, or 4%, to $62.03 a barrel by 1108 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by $2.43, or 3.95%, to $59.11 a barrel.

"Global travel is still looking like it could be a while away," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Star Fuels in Dubai, adding that a second-half recovery in oil demand looked doubtful as lockdowns remain the order of the day.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last yielded 1.6505%, down from 1.732% late on Friday.

The dollar gained slightly against a basket of six major currencies last trading at 92.019, having slipped 0.32% on Monday, while making advances against the kiwi, Aussie and sterling.

Spot gold rose slightly to $1,740 per ounce by 1100 GMT, buoyed by easing U.S. Treasury yields.

The New Zealand dollar hit a three-month low after the government introduced taxes to curb housing speculation, a move investors reckoned could allow the central bank to hold interest rates lower for longer with less risk of a property bubble.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong, Chris Prentice in Washington, Lawrence White in London; Additional reporting by Luoyan Liu in Shanghai; Editing by Sam Holmes, Gerry Doyle, Susan Fenton, Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 32731.2 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 1.71% 13086.51416 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.23% 13377.542201 Delayed Quote.3.80%
S&P 500 0.70% 3940.59 Delayed Quote.4.18%
All news about S&P 500
07:38aEquity Futures Retreat in US Pre-Bell Trading While COVID-19 Infections Weigh..
MT
07:34aShares and oil slide as sanctions, virus fears strike
RE
07:24aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
07:20aFutures drop ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies
RE
06:48aCompass Discloses Expected IPO Pricing Range
MT
05:50aStock Futures Slip Ahead of Powell's Testimony
DJ
05:18aShares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen
RE
04:59aU.S. Stock Futures Pull Back Ahead of Data
DJ
02:40aChina worries weigh on Asian stocks
RE
03/22Japanese shares rise as chip sector tracks Nasdaq higher
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 249.09 Delayed Quote.11.12%
DEXCOM, INC. 359.82 Delayed Quote.4.41%
BALL CORPORATION 84.32 Delayed Quote.3.78%
CATALENT, INC. 109.82 Delayed Quote.3.59%
ILLUMINA, INC. 429.92 Delayed Quote.3.37%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 10.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.23%
NRG ENERGY, INC. 35.78 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.56%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 23.83 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
VIACOMCBS INC. 95.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ